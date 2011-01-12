Slaughterhouse And Yelawolf Sign To Eminem’s Shady Records

Eminem has signed Slaughterhouse and Alabama rapper Yelawolf to his Shady Records enterprise.

The move comes after lengthy legal wrangling with Slaughterhouse. Yelawolf is best known for his gritty, lyrical style and mixtape album Trunk Muzik.

“Yelawolf and Slaughterhouse, it’s kinda phase two of Shady,” Eminem told said in a statement released today (January 12th). “It’s the new generation of Shady Records and as we’re trying to rebuild our label, it’s exciting for hip-hop and with all of these forces coming together and with what everybody’s capable of on the mic, it’s gonna be fun.”

“It’s very exciting for me to reunite with Eminem years after our Bad Meets Evil project together,” added Royce da 5’9. “Slaughterhouse on Shady Records will be a force to reckon with.”

According to Yelawolf, signing with Shady Records is a dream come true.

“Considering where I’m from and the s**tI’ve been through, it’s hard to put into words what partnering with Shady means to me, my team at Ghet-O-Vision, and my state of Alabama. I can tell you that when you’re willing to give your life up to see a dream through, the reward is great. And now that I’ve become an apprentice to one of the greatest artists in the world, my potential reaches beyond anything I ever imagined. Let’s kill this s**t.”

Read the whole article on AllHipHop.com!

RELATED: Eminem & Royce Da 5′9″ Reunite On “Living Proof” [AUDIO]

RELATED: Royce Da 5′9 Speaks On Signing To Shady, DUI and DJ Premier