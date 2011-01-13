Antonio Cromartie Drops F-Bomb On Tom Brady

Trash talk is nothing new in the NFL, especially during playoff time. However, NY Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie took the rivalry between Gang Green and the New England Patriots, who they play this weekend, to new heights.

“He’s an a–hole. f–k him,” Cromartie told a NY Daily News reporter when asked about New England’s Uggs-wearing Quarterback Tom Brady.

The Jets and Patriots have split their season meetings at 1 win a piece but the Patriots blew them out in their last meeting 45-3. The two teams square off in an AFC Divisional playoff game at Gillette stadium on January 16th.

Brady has responded to the taunts by saying that he’s been “called worse” but Cromartie kept the theater going a day later.

“I said what I had to say,” Cromartie said. “Why would I regret it? That’s my quote and that’s how I feel about it. In my opinion, it’s never going to change about Brady. I hate him. He hates me. He hates the Jets. Who cares?”

Are you not entertained?

RELATED POSTS