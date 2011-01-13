Aretha Franklin Confirms Halle Berry To Portray Her In Biopic

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, called in to The Wendy Williams Show recently for a phone interview.

Host Wendy Williams was ecstatic to speak to Franklin, and quickly asked about her health, to which Franklin responded that her health was “superb.”

The banter between the two continued for several minutes with Queen Ree-Ree sounding lively and joking with Wendy about Franklin’s love life and R. Kelly’s latest single.

Williams ended the interview by asking about the rumored biopic that is in the works about Franklin’s life.

Aretha confirmed that the film was going to happen and stunned the audience by revealing that Halle Berry will portray her. No release date for the film was given.

Watch the interview below!

