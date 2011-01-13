Gucci Mane Gets Ice Cream Cone Tattooed On Face; Manager Denies He Was In Mental Institution

It seems that Gucci Mane may not have been locked up in a mental institution after all.

According to RumorFix.com, Gucci’s manager, Deb Antney, and publicist, Kali Bowyer, both deny that the rapper was sent to a mental institution after filing a plea of “mental incompetency” earlier this month.

“Hell no! He’s not in a mental facility. He’s in the studio with Waka Flocka,” Bowyer told the website.

“Gucci was never in a mental facility,” Antney says.

But maybe Gucci should’ve been there after all, because yesterday the rapper got an ice cream cone tattooed on his face.

The ice cream cone was inked by Tenth Street Tattoo owner/artist Shane Willoughby and has “Brrr” written on it, as well as two lightning bolts coming out of the top of it.

