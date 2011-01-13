MJ Forced Doctor To Sedate Youngest Child Without A Permit

Maybe Michael Jackson wasn’t such a good parent after all…

TMZ has recently learned that Michael Jackson once convinced a Las Vegas dentist to perform a procedure on his youngest son, Blanket, that would require the child, who was 6-years-old at the time, to be placed under anesthesia for two hours. The only problem is that the dentist’s office did not have a the necessary permit that would allow anesthetics to be administered on the premises.

According to detailed internal documents from the Nevada Board of Dental Examiners obtained by the website, Dr. Mark Tadrissi told Jackson that he couldn’t perform the procedure without a permit, but Jackson didn’t care and told the doctor to “have an anesthesiologist do whatever type of sedation required.”

Tadrissi gave in and performed the procedure.

Now here’s where things get really interesting.

From TMZ.com:

Now here’s where it gets mysterious. The Board — which learned of Tadrissi’s actions after Michael died — initiated a disciplinary action against Tadrissi for allowing Blanket to be anesthetized in his office. The Board also went after Dr. Tadrissi for allowing Michael to receive Propofol in his office, without the proper permit.

Dr. Tadrissi struck a deal with the Board in 2010 in which he was sanctioned. In a draft of the report, the Board based the sanctions on his treatment of both Blanket and Michael. But in the final version of the report Blanket was taken completely out — there is no mention of the boy or his treatment.

One source connected with the investigation tells TMZ … pressure was put on the Board to omit Blanket from the report, and when the final version was issued, the discipline was based solely on Michael’s treatment.

