LeBron Hurt As Heat Streak Ends, Is It Karma?

It’s no secret that LeBron James’ image has taken a beating since he decided to leave Cleveland for Miami on national television. LeBron has made it clear that he is keeping track of everyone that has bashed him over the last six months, including Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. Gilbert was the most vocal in his displeasure with James’ exit calling him a “coward” among other colorful words in a letter to Cleveland fans last July that wished bad karma on James.

So you can imagine what LeBron was feeling when the Los Angeles Lakers took the Cleveland Cavaliers to the woodshed to the tune of a 112-57 score on Tuesday night (Jan. 11).

In fact, those following LeBron on Twitter did not have to imagine what he was thinking as a tweet about “karma being a “b***h” and watching when you say bad things about people because “God sees everything” appeared on his Twitter page. Could the appearance of this tweet at the exact same time Cleveland was suffering its worst loss in franchise history been a coincidence?

According to LeBron the tweet was a retweet that was sent by someone else.

What??

“It’s just how I was feeling at the time,” James told an ESPN correspondent. “It wasn’t even a comment from me, it was someone who sent it to me and I sent it out. It wasn’t toward that team. It definitely wasn’t a good showing by that team last night, I know they wish they would’ve played better.”

My thing is why backtrack? This man (Gilbert) trashed you to Cleveland fans, arguably aggravating the fan base even further. He wished that you would fail with Miami. Why not take pleasure in knowing that the team cannot win without you and it was assinine to think so?

I saw the tweet and there is definitely no evidence that the statement was retweeted by LeBron. Twitter is a public forum. Why type it and then become evasive? What other team are you talking about LeBron?? The Nets?

LeBron played dodgeball with the media right before the Heat took the court against the best 24-loss team in the league, the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers doused the Heat 111-105 stopping the Heat’s 9-game winning streak and 13-game road winning streak in the process. LeBron turned his ankle when he stepped on Baron Davis’ foot in the 4th quarter. Karma? God does not like liars either LeBron, but I digress.

LeBron is playing out of his mind right now and may well win his 3rd straight MVP award, which is amazing in itself playing alongside D-Wade and Chris Bosh, so he shouldn’t apologize for being satisfied with the Cavs’ demise.

You have accepted the role of villain on the road, well villains don’t backtrack. Just ask Antonio Cromartie.

