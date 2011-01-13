Lawrence Taylor Strikes Plea Deal In Rape Case

NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor avoided jail time by striking a plea deal in the case of the rape of a 16-year-old prostitute last May. Taylor pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges – one count of patronizing a prostitute and one count of sexual misconduct.

Taylor was originally charged with a felony and could have spent four years in jail. However, with the plea deal in place, he will avoid jail time. Per the terms of the deal, Taylor will have to register as a sex offender.

