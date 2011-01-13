Timbaland & Missy Elliot “Take Ur Clothes Off”

Timbaland’s weekly download series, “Timbaland Thursdays,” has been a bit underwhelming. The few songs the hit making producer has put out have mostly sounded like throwaways. However, this week he’s relaunched the series with a banger from someone you may not have heard from in awhile – Missy Elliot.

“Take Ur Clothes Off” is the first new material we’ve heard from Elliot since a couple of forgettable tracks leaked from what was supposed to be her Block Party album. The song’s relentless beat coupled with Missy’s unique flow make for a great listen.

Hopefully, more new music from Missy will be forthcoming!

Download now at TimbalandThursdays.com!

