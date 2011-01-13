Kevin Hart Rapping As “Chocolate Droppa”

Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx sing, Katt Williams raps and now Kevin Hart is joining the ranks of comedians pulling double duty. Sort of. The Seriously Funny stand-up star is unveiling his alter-ego “Chocolate Droppa.”

He takes us on a tour of his “hood” and gives a “killer” freestyle from his mixtape, “Chocolate Essence.”

“Birds don’t fly but nigga I eat rye bread/ Ohh What’s that in my head?/ hair?/ Grows up, goes down/hairline don’t make me frown...”

Clearly he’s joking but he doesn’t sound too bad compared to what’s out there.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Loses It When Model’s Hair Catches Fire [VIDEO]

RELATED: Kevin Hart Talks Divorce And Why Comedians Love Leather On Gangsta Grillz

RELATED: Kevin Hart And Ko Talk “Seriously Funny” [VIDEO]