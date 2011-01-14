Gucci Mane’s Tattoo Artist Will Not Do Big Facial Tats Anymore

If you’re looking to get a tattoo on your face like Gucci Mane recently did, don’t ask Gucci Mane’s tattoo artist, Shane Willoughby, to do it. The tattoo artist recently said that he will no longer do large facial tattoos.

Willoughby recently talked to Vibe.com about Gucci Mane’s request for an ice cream cone tattoo on his cheek. He says that he was a little hesitant to fulfill the rapper’s request.

“I was [hesitant] like ‘Are you sure you want to put that much [ink] in that area?,'” Willoughby tells Vibe. “He came straight to the counter and that’s where he pointed.”

“When [Gucci] said he wanted to do the ice cream thing I said ‘Well why don’t we do it somewhere else?’ But he was like I don’t have anywhere else.”

Willoughby also says that, contrary to popular belief, Gucci Mane was completely sober at the time of his visit to Willoughby’s Tenth Street Tattoos in Atlanta.

But what about the lightning bolts??

“He said ‘I want something rock ‘n roll.’ There’s nothing more rock ‘n roll then lightening bolts,” Willoughby revealed.

Though Willoughby stands by his work, he says he’ll never do a facial tattoo again. “I don’t think I’ll ever do [that] again… no matter how successful [the celebrity].”

