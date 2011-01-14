CLOSE
DJ Khaled, T-Pain, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross & Plies “Welcome To My Hood”

DJ Khaled is back with another song that leaves you wondering just what it is he had to do with the track.  “Welcome To My Hood” features Rick Ross, Plies, T-Pain, and Lil’ Wayne.

Maybe it’s just us, but this sounds an awful lot like a whole lot of other songs we’ve heard… especially Khaled’s own “I’m So Hood” which ironically featured T-Pain, Rick Ross and Plies.

