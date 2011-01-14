DJ Khaled, T-Pain, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross & Plies “Welcome To My Hood”

DJ Khaled is back with another song that leaves you wondering just what it is he had to do with the track. “Welcome To My Hood” features Rick Ross, Plies, T-Pain, and Lil’ Wayne.

Maybe it’s just us, but this sounds an awful lot like a whole lot of other songs we’ve heard… especially Khaled’s own “I’m So Hood” which ironically featured T-Pain, Rick Ross and Plies.

RELATED: Two White Teens Remix “Go Hard” By DJ Khaled

RELATED: VIDEO: DJ Khaled F/ Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Rick Ross & T-Pain, “All I Do Is Win”