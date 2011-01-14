Wendy Williams Looks Amazing In A Bikini!

Television host Wendy Williams took her tall beautiful body to the pool and showed off her girly figure in a teeny black bikini.For all those who think Wendy Williams looks like a man, take a look at this footage of the superstar getting out the pool. The tattoo above her panty line is completely sexy! Wendy looks amazing.

View Interviews From Wendy Williams Here:

Christina Milian Says Divorce Settlement Rumors Are False [VIDEO]

VIDEO: Ray-J’s Mom Embarrasses Him By Talking About Sex Tape

Wendy Williams Says Nobody Cares About 50 Cent

Wendy Williams Admits To Crack, Disses Whitney

Also On The Urban Daily: