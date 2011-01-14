50 In Trouble For Tweeting About Stock, Causes Price To Go Up

50 Cents Twitter page has gotten him into trouble once again; this time by the US. Security Exchange Commission who is investigating him for causing the price of a penny stock to go up in value. The penny stock jumped from 29 cents to 39 cents “by close of pay” on Monday after the rapper tweeted: “You better get in now I’m never saying this again. Watch how this company blows up. Follow my lead there going to get bigger trust me even if its a small investment it will pay off.”

Nearly 4 million of his followers on Twitter went out and purchased the TV Goods stock causing his profit to reach $8.7 million. 50 Cent later deleted the controversial tweet and insisted that he was only trying to help his fans cash in on something good. Reports are leading us to believe that he may have violated terms on “manipulating stock value.”

He also tweeted to his fan base that they should seek financial advisement before investing in any stock.

