Lil Jon & Nene Play Charades With Donald Trump & Jimmy Fallon

Donald Trump paid a visit to “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday to announce the cast of the upcoming season of his reality game show, “Celebrity Apprentice.” The show will feature the likes of rock stars David Cassidy, Meat Loaf, and Mark McGrath as well as “Survivor” season one winner Richard Hatch. Marlee Matlin, Jose Canseco, Star Jones, Dionne Warwick, Lisa Rinna, Niki Taylor, John Rich, Hope Dworaczyk and Latoya Jackson are also slated to compete on the show.

Rounding out the cast are Lil Jon and Nene Leakes, who stopped by the show to play a game of Charades with The Don and Jimmy Fallon. Leakes and Trump claim that they had never played the game before, and it seemed kind of obvious that they were newcomers judging from how the game unfolded.

The highlight of the game is easily Lil’ Jon’s attempt to act out the title of Bruce Springsteen’s classic song “Born To Run.”

