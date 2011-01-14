Comedian Kevin Hart Files For Divorce From Wife Of 8 Years

Comedian Kevin Hart filed for divorce from his wife of 8 years after being separated since February 5, 2010. The documents state that the divorce comes from ” irreconcilable differences.” The couple have two children, a 5 year old daughter and 3 year old son. According to reports Kevin isn’t denying his wife spousal support.

The couple was married on May 22, 2003. Kevin recently struck major success with his stand-up comedic performance in “Seriously Funny.” It has been breaking sale records since it’s debut on Comedy Central.

Click here, to see divorce documents.

