Aretha Franklin Says She Didn’t Have Cancer

Aretha Franklin wants to set the record straight about her recent health scare. Though it was rumored that the Queen of Soul had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Franklin says that she never had cancer.

“I don’t know where ‘pancreatic cancer’ came from,” Franklin told Access Hollywood. “I was sitting there reading the newspaper and it was saying someone in my family said that,” Aretha continued. “No one in my family ever said that to anybody.”

Though she admits that there was a health scare, Aretha refuses to reveal what happened to her last month.

“I went through a number of procedures before I knew what was wrong,” Aretha says.

Once doctors identified the problem, they performed one last surgical procedure, which Aretha’s doctor said added years to her life. “He said, ‘The surgery that you just had is going to add 15 to 20 more years to your life.’”

Aretha also revealed that she’s made significant progress in her battle with her weight, claiming that she’s now wearing a size 16 or 18.

“It’s getting better every day. I plan on keeping this weight that I have now — I’m so happy with it.”

