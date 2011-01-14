Wyclef Says Fugees Are “Not Meant To Be”

Although rap star Wyclef Jean and ex-bandmate Pras Michel have settled their differences, fans will be disappointed to know that a reunion of The Fugees will never happen, according to Jean.

As The Fugees, the group put out two albums, including The Score, which has sold over 20 million records worldwide. They broke up in 1997 for successful solo careers and re-united briefly in 2004.

“When it comes to Lauryn and Pras, it’s my childhood, they always bring me to that place,” Wyclef told the BBC. “At the end of the day Pras is my brother and Lauryn is my sister, despite what the media say. The Fugees are not meant to be. We’re rock stars from a locked group. You’re going to have egos and differences but at the end of the day I love them both very much.”

Read more at AllHipHop.com!

RELATED: Wyclef & Pras Make Peace In Haiti

RELATED: Lauryn Hill Tells Off Fans After Arriving Late To Her Own Concert! [VIDEO]