Diddy & Ludacris “Tomorrow Tonight”

Diddy & Ludacris took time out of their liquor shilling duties to record “Tomorrow Tonight” together, a song that was left on the cutting room floor of Diddy’s latest album, Last Train To Brooklyn.

Oddly enough, we actually kinda dig this song, even with Diddy’s autotune enhanced singing. Maybe they should’ve reconsidered leaving this off of the album!

What do you think of “Tomorrow Tonight”? Let us know in the comments!

RELATED: Diddy’s Twins Will Start Dating at 40? [VIDEO]

RELATED: Ludacris Caught Cheating By Girlfriend