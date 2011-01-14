Kim Kardashian Tweets Sexy Pic Of Herself

Kim Kardashian tweeted this pic of herself in a tiny black bikini during a photo shoot. We wonder what sexy spread she’s going to be in next!

Kim has been working hard on her singing career as of late. She’s hooked up (not like that!) with The-Dream to work on music and has filmed a video for is as well. Rumor has it that Kanye is in the video!

Lookin’ good Kim!

Kim Kardashian’s Cake Worth $1.65 Million

Kim Kardashian Debuts New Single Produced By The Dream New Years Eve [VIDEO]

Kim Kardashian Tops Off Highest Paid Reality Stars List For 2010