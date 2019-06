Saigon’s long-awaited album The Greatest Story Never Told is finally nearing its release date. Held up in label politics for several years, the album will hit stores in February.

Check out Saigon’s collaboration with Faith Evans, “Clap,” produced by Just Blaze!

