Caption This: A Light Skin Vs. Dark Skin Party

The last time I went to the club I noticed that the DJ played the crowd against one another. Usually it would be girls against guys; something like “No Scrubs” versus “Pigeons. But lately things have gone another way; the DJ’s started to play the light skin females against the dark skin females. I would usually just sit down when they started on that rant but some females would actually participate, raising her hand where it may apply.

It is very clear that light skin women are valued more than dark skin women. It’s a shame that we can’t get off this topic and over this silliness.

Is it even safe for me to say that these two women aren’t even that far apart in complexion?

Lil’ Wayne Disrespects Woman For Being Darkskin

Lil’ Wayne & Mack Maine Deny Making Comments About Dark Skin Women

