Andre 3000 Adds Verse To Ke$ha’s “Sleazy” Remix

Whenever a new Andre 3000 verse pops up hip-hop heads all over the world stop dead in their tracks to hear what the reclusive MC has to say. 3 Stack’s latest verse comes in the form of the remix to pop starlet Ke$ha’s song “Sleazy.”

The combination of Andre 3000 & Ke$ha is sure to catch you off guard, as Ke$ha isn’t exactly the type of artist you would expect Dre to work with. Fortunately, Andre’s verse is rather good. Unfortunately, the rest of the song is rather wack.

We’d suggest turning the song off after the 57 second mark, unless you’re a masochist…

