Cee Lo Green shows off his sense of humor in a hilarious parody of the popular television show “Inside The Actor’s Studio.” In this video, Cee Lo, wearing whiteface make-up, interviews himself.

The “real” Cee Lo gives some pretty hilarious answers to the questions.

Check it out!

