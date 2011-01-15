Video Stunt Sends Rapper Game To The Hospital

Compton, California rapper Game was hospitalized on Thursday night, after a stunt with a guitar during a video shoot went wrong. On Thursday, (January 13th), the rapper was at a video shoot in Los Angeles featuring DJ Skee, Ron Artest and NBA player Matt Barnes, where they were shooting the video for the remixed single “Purp & Yellow.”

According to reports, when Game smashed the guitar as part of the video shoot, a shattered piece of the instrument cut his finger wide open, dripping blood.

For photos and more go to Allhiphop.com

RELATED POSTS