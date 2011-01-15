Carmelo Anthony: Playing Back Home Is The “Ultimate Dream”

NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony spoke with ESPN’s Colleen Dominguez about the non-stop trade rumors and asks him where he’d like to play. While he doesn’t commit to either the Nets (who are moving to Brooklyn) or The Kicks, he does say that playing back home in New York would be “the ultimate dream.”

Nevertheless, the drama surrounding it all is taking it’s toll on the Nuggets forward, who recently lost his sister Michelle.

“It’s kind of hard for me to even watch sports right now,” Anthony said. “That’s all they’re talking about right now. I haven’t had a good night’s sleep since Thanksgiving.”

Watch the full interview below:

