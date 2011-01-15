Toccara Looking For Love On Next “Ultimate Merger”

Former America’s Next Top Model contestant and BET entertainment correspondent Toccara is is looking for love, and billionaire Donald Trump is helping her with the challenge.

According to BlackVoices the voluptuous Ohio native and Celebrity Fit Club alumnus will be picking up where Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth left off. The former Apprentice star has been romantically linked to Micheal Clark Duncan, at least temporarily ending her search for love. However, there should be no shortage of men lining up to compete for Toccara’s affections.

“The Ultimate Merger has been a huge success,” Trump said. “Season 2 is going to be much bigger. I know great TV, and Toccara will make great TV.”

