‘G’s To Gents’ Star Baron Colon Charged With Murder

Baron “Dirty” Colon, who was a finalist on MTV’s “From G’s to Gents” in 2009, was arrested last week for the murder of Marcelo Vera during a botched robbery in January 2006. Colon, 24, of Miami Gardens, was a finalist on the second season of MTV’s “From G’s to Gents,” which offered $100,000 to the career criminal who most turned his life around. But according to the Miami Herald police say Colon was a suspect in the slaying even before the taping of the show.

“I got two kids. I want to be in the gentleman’s club because I want to change, for them,” Colon said in the opening episode. “If I don’t change, there’s only going to be two things: prison, or death.'”

Baron was eliminated in the “Pimps, Hos and Family Time” episode by host Fonzworth Bentley because he felt that Baron needed to go home and apply the changes he learned at the Gentleman’s club to his life at home.

In a Youtube video Colon is heard saying that he wants to “mentor” a young thug in his neighborhood named Q. “I’m trying to teach that n*gga.”

But Colon didn’t head his own advice. After taping the show he was recorded during an undercover cocaine sting confessing to details of the murder that only the killer would know.

Colon faces arraignment Jan. 28 in Miami-Dade circuit court.

