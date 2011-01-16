Ron Artest, “Afghan Women”

Lakers forward Ron Artest has recorded a tribute song called “Afghan Women” to shed light on the atrocities suffered by women in Afghanistan. The video is filled with graphic images of physical abuses and interviews with women who have been beaten and burned.

Ron Ron really has a good heart, but I’ve already made it clear how I feel about his musical aspirations. So I’ll let you all tell me what you think of his latest work.

“Run my fingers through your hair/ caress your face just to show you that I care...”

