Drake Wishes Aaliyah A Happy Birthday

Hip Hop superstar Drake speaks to SoulCulture TV about the impact Aaliyah Dana Houghton (January 16, 1979 – August 25, 2001) has made on his music and career and wishes the R&B princess a happy birthday on what would have been her 32nd.

“Aside from that,” he adds, “she just made phenomenal music and she was beautiful and she was a girl that I fell in love with early in my life – I feel like if she was still here I would probably be pursuing her in a major way, you know, because I was truly in love with her very early on.”

