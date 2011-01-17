Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Man Of Peace In A Time Of War”

A rare and candid TV interview with Martin Luther King, Jr. – unseen in 40 years – is the centerpiece of this timely tribute, featuring exclusive interviews with such notables as Jesse Jackson, Rosa Parks and Colin Powell that provide fresh insight into the life and personality of the late civil rights leader.

“When I first spoke out against the war, 21% of the country was against it, but now both the Gallop and Harris polls show that the majority of Americans are against the war in Vietnam.”

Watch a preview of it here or the full documentary at SNAGFILMS.com.

