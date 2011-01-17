CAPTION THIS: Halle Berry’s Black Dress At Golden Globes

Halle Berry was so dedicated to her Frankie and Alice role that she showed off her split personalities on the red carpet at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards. Her black Nina Ricci ensemble combined a satin corset with a sheer slit skirt. The 44-year old stunner didn’t walk away with the Best Actress prize but we’re all winners for getting an eyeful.

While we are still cutting a side-eye at the thought of her playing Aretha Franklin in a movie we have to crown her the “Queen of Sole” for those shoes.

What say you?

