Shyne Petitions Israel Government For Permanent Citizenship

Shyne’s career in Israel is starting to take off. The former Bad Boy rapper has been tapped to appear on the popular religious-oriented variety show, Tuesday Night Live.

The show, which is slated to debut on February, is filmed next door to the Great Synagogue of Jerusalem in Israel, where Shyne is attempting to establish permanent residency.

Over the past few months, the 31-year-old rapper, whose father is the Prime Minister of Belize, has been meeting with government officials, in hopes of establishing permanent citizenship in Israel.

“We are getting this dual citizenship thing going,” Shyne told ISRAEL21c, a website that focuses on how Israelis create, innovate, improve and add value to the world.

Although he isn’t necessarily changing his gangster rap image, he has still immersed himself in Judaism and has spent at least five months in intensive studies to become a Hasidic Jew.

Read more at AllHipHop.com!

RELATED: Shyne Apologizes To L.A. Reid

RELATED: Shyne “Jay-Z Said Not To Sign To Def Jam” [EXCLUSIVE]