Halle Berry Says, “I Can’t Do Aretha Justice”

Aretha Franklin may have her mind made up on who she wants to play her in a biopic, but it appears that Halle Berry is “respectfully” declining the offer.

The Golden Globe nominee told E! News on the red carpet that she can’t sing worth a lick and that would be key to her taking the role.

“If I could carry a tune, I’d consider it,” she says. “Someone should tell Aretha that I can’t do her justice.”

In 1998 Berry played the singer Zola Taylor, one of the three wives of pop singer Frankie Lymon, in the biopic Why Do Fools Fall in Love. But she may feel more is required to take on playing the Queen Of Soul.

[SOURCE]

RELATED POSTS: