Dr. Dre Announces “Detox” Release On 4/20

After twelve years of mystery, Dr. Dre’s long-awaited third album, Detox, finally has a release date. The good doctor announced the release date in a video posted to Twitter by Just Blaze.
In the short video clip, Just Blaze reminds viewers of the release of Saigon’s 6-years-in-the-can debut album The Greatest Story Never Told in February. Just then mentions that another album will be dropping soon before panning over to Dr. Dre who says “4/20 – 4/20, baby, I’m coming.”
Just ends the video by saying that we might even spot a unicorn this year.
Very funny.
RELATED: 75+ Reasons Why Dr. Dre’s “Detox” Album Hasn’t Come Out.
RELATED: Dr. Dre. F/ Snoop, “Kush” [VIDEO PREMIERE]
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily