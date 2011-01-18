Dr. Dre Announces “Detox” Release On 4/20

After twelve years of mystery, Dr. Dre’s long-awaited third album, Detox, finally has a release date. The good doctor announced the release date in a video posted to Twitter by Just Blaze.

In the short video clip, Just Blaze reminds viewers of the release of Saigon’s 6-years-in-the-can debut album The Greatest Story Never Told in February. Just then mentions that another album will be dropping soon before panning over to Dr. Dre who says “4/20 – 4/20, baby, I’m coming.”

Just ends the video by saying that we might even spot a unicorn this year.

Very funny.

