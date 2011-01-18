CLOSE
Gudda Gudda’s “Young Money” Chain Snatched During Concert

Young Money’s Gudda Gudda had his “YM” chain snatched during a performance at Club Olmeca in Burnsville, Minnesota. Gudda immediately jumped off stage and ran after the perpetrator, which resulted in a fight.

The venue was eventually shut down for the night after local gang members began fighting with club security.

Watch video of the incident below, courtesy of Bossip:

Close