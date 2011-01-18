Gudda Gudda’s “Young Money” Chain Snatched During Concert

Young Money’s Gudda Gudda had his “YM” chain snatched during a performance at Club Olmeca in Burnsville, Minnesota. Gudda immediately jumped off stage and ran after the perpetrator, which resulted in a fight.
The venue was eventually shut down for the night after local gang members began fighting with club security.
Watch video of the incident below, courtesy of Bossip:
RELATED: 6 Ways Yung Berg Can Avoid Getting His Chain Snatched Again
RELATED: Game Robbed Of $75k, Jewelry On Christmas Eve
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily