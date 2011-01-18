Did Common Propose To Serena Williams?

Serena Williams’ best friend, Selita Ebanks paid The Wendy Williams Show and was hit with a question about her friend’s relationship with Common. Wendy wanted to know if Common had proposed to Serena over the holidays as was rumored.

Selita tried to duck the question, but in not answering the question, she may have unwittingly confirmed the rumor!

“#KanyeShrug” – Selita Ebanks

