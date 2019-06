Lil Wayne may have been unavailable to record a verse for Nicki Minaj’s platinum debut album, Pink Friday, but that doesn’t mean he can’t show up on the remix to any of the songs. So we present to you “Roman’s Revenge 2.0,” featuring a verse from Nicki’s favorite martian.

