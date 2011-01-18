Gucci Mane & Waka Flocka Flame Filming Reality Show For BET

Very soon, you will be able to invite Gucci Mane & Waka Flocka Flame into your home once a week for a half-hour spell, thanks to the upcoming reality show the duo is filming.

“We show everyday life. What we get into in studio and at our shows. We just ordinary people with a crazy Rock ‘N’ Roll lifestyle,” Gucci told RumorFix.com.

“Because of the music we make, people think that’s what we do all the time — but we got a real family life. We got heart. We do a lot of things for the community and we love each other,” Gucci continued.

The show, which will air on BET, will also feature Waka Flocka’s mom and manager, the outspoken Debra Antney.

