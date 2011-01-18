Jim Jones Walks Away From Horrific Car Accident

Dipset’s Jim Jones was involved in a nasty car accident early yesterday morning when his passenger van was totaled. Jones sent a photo of the wreckage to Miss Info along with a note saying that he “just walked away from this.” He also sent a message to his Twitter followers asking for their prayers.
Just had a very bad accident pray for us.
Jones was previously in an accident last year when his Bentley crashed on a New York highway.
Wear your seatbelts, folks!
