Mint Condition “Caught My Eye”

Nearly twenty years have passed since Mint Condition debuted on the scene with their album Meant To Be Mint. The album featured the hit slow jam “Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes).”

Six top ten singles later, the Minneapolis-based band has released “Caught My Eye,” the first single from their forthcoming seventh album

