Kanye’s “Twisted Fantasy” Goes Platinum

Kanye West can breathe a sigh of relief now that his latest album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, has officially been certified platinum by the RIAA, marking the shipment of one million copies of the album to stores.

Fantasy was released on November 22nd, along with Nicki Minaj’s debut album, Pink Friday. Minaj’s highly anticipated album was certified platinum just weeks before Kanye’s album.

Kanye is already in promo mode for his upcoming collaborative album with Jay-Z, Watch The Throne, scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2011.

