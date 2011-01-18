Amber Rose & Rosa Acosta Caught Making Out At Restaurant

Even though they were obviously just playing it up for the cameras, Rosa Acosta & Amber Rose got rather close at Beso in West Hollywood.

The two arrived at the restaurant separately, but left together, but not before letting photographers catch the two making out with each other in plain view.

Amber has recently been linked to rapper Wiz Khalifa.

RELATED: Amber Rose Has 2 Lambos & Shoots New Reality Show [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Behind The Scenes At Rosa Acosta’s 2011 Calendar Shoot [VIDEO]