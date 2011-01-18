Plies Threatens To Shoot Up Club After Fans Throw Cups On Stage

The next time you attend a Plies concert, be sure not to throw anything on stage while the rapper is performing. You may have to dodge some bullets.

That’s what a crowd at a recent Plies concert discovered after the rapper threatened to shoot the club up after some concertgoers threw a few cups on stage during his set.

Plies stopped the show to spew a profanity filled tirade that was caught on video!

