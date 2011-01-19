Kanye West To Headline Final Night Of Coachella Festival

Over the past twelve years, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival has made a name for itself by attracting the best acts in all genres of music. In the last few years, the annual festival has had superstars like Paul McCartney, Madonna, and Prince headline the festival, with other big names like Jay-Z and Radiohead also headlining. This year, the festival has booked Kanye West to close out the three day festival in California.

In addition to Yeezy, a handful of other R&B and hip-hop acts will also appear at the festival including Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, Raphael Saadiq, Nas & Damian Marley, Cee-Lo Green, Tinie Tempah, Wiz Khalifa, Lil B and the Based Gods, OFWGKTA, and DJ A-Trak.

The festival takes place from April 15-17 in Indio, CA. Tickets go on sale January 21st at 10AM PST. For the full festival line up and ticket information, visit www.coachella.com.

RELATED: Kanye’s “Twisted Fantasy” Goes Platinum

RELATED: Kanye West Buys $180k Watch With His Face On It