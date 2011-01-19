Ray-J & Jeremih Fight At Birthday Party Over His Girlfriend

Rumor has it that Ray-J and Jeremih got into a slight altercation during Ray-J’s birthday party in Vegas.

Here’s how some blogs are reporting it:

“According to a reliable source, there was an altercation between Ray J and Jeremih. Its reported that Jeremih was a little touch feely, walking through the party trying to put his jawn on a few ladies. Well one of those ladies happened to be Ray J’s girl!”

[SOURCE]

Ray-J’s girlfriend Brittany can be seen on Season 2 of Ray-J & Brandy: A Family Affair. The two seem to really be in love and from the looks of it Ray is willing to protect his and her relationship!

