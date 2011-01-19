Snoop And 50 Cent Taking Over Sundance Film Festival

CLOSE
The 10-day long Sundance Film Festival will have a distinctly hip-hop flavor in 2011. Scores of entertainers will converge in Park City, Utah from January 20th to the 30th for the largest independent film festival in the world. In addition to a dinner hosted by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Floyd Mayweather, there will be performances by The Roots, Lauryn Hill and Snoop Dogg.

Mayweather and 50 Cent will be announcing a partnership for film projects through Jackson’s Cheetah Vision Films, which has secured $200 million in financing to and has already produced several movies. For anyone who cares, it’s rumored that 50 Cent’s gal pal Chelsea Handler will be joining him as well.

Another film drawing pre-festival buzz is music documentary “Beats, Rhymes and Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest,” directed by Michael Rapaport. Despite reports that Q-Tip was not in support of the film, the group is on the schedule to attend the premiere.

For a list of movies and schedules go to Sundance.org/festival.

