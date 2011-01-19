Vybz Kartel Defends Bleaching His Skin

Jamaican dancehall artist Vybz Kartel sparked a lot of controversy last year when he was spotted with his skin appearing several shades lighter than normal. Immediately rumors began to spread that Kartel had started bleaching his skin.

In a recent interview, Kartel defended his choice to lighten his skin, comparing it to white people who decide to darken their skin by tanning.

“This is my new image,” Kartel said. “You can expect the unexpected. I feel comfortable with black people lightening their skin. They want a different look. It’s tantamount to white people getting a sun tan.”

