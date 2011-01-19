Lil’ Wayne Covers Rolling Stone, Talks About Beef With Lebron James & Dwayne Wade

Lil’ Wayne covers this month’s Rolling Stone Magazine which hits stores January 21. The Martian wears no shirt on the cover, showcasing his signature tattooed body! After being incarcerated for eight months, Wayne granted Rolling Stone his first interview since being home. Weezy says that while he was in prison he worked as a Suicide Prevention Aide, listened to the oldies and played a lot of UNO.

“I’d bust a n*ggas a** at Uno…” he told the mag. “We gambled for phone time. I’d take n*gga’s commissary: Lemme get them cookies, lemme get them chips, get that soup.” He says his cellmates eventually stopped inviting him to games. “They’d be like, ‘Oh, we thought you were asleep.’ Like you can’t look inside my cell and see that I’m right there! We ain’t got no doors!”

Wayne also talked about being court side at a Miami Heat game and how angry it made him that LeBron James and D. Wade never acknowledged him.

“Them n*ggas never speak to a n*gga,” he says. “They don’t chuck me the deuce or nothing. Nigga spent all that money on them f**king tickets … Come holla at me. We sit right by them little b*tch-a** n*ggas. At least come ask me why I’m not rooting for you.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Lil’ Wayne Adds A Verse To Nicki Minaj’s Romans Revenge

Did Jay-Z Diss Lil’ Wayne ON H.A.M?