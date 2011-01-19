Monica And Shannon Brown Secretly Married 2 Months Ago

Monica and Shannon Brown made it official– the young couple have been married in a private ceremony in front his and her parents. Rumors have been swirling since the engagement and recently an NBA official confirmed the official union of the two. The ceremony took place November 22, 2010 in Los Angeles.

“A friend of Shannon Brown’s says he is relieved that the news is out because he respects his wife and he has been wearing his wedding band recently. The friend said Shannon and Monica plan to wed officially in front of family and friends (again) in Los Angeles in June.”

