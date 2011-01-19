Dr. Dre’s “Detox” Not Dropping On 4/20 According To Rep

Dr. Dre’s Detox album will not be dropping on April 20th, as hinted at in a recent viral video featuring the multi-platinum producer and rapper, according to one of his reps.

Producer Just Blaze posted a video earlier this week featuring him and Dr. Dre hanging out. Dr. Dre simply says “4/20, I’m coming” which lead many to believe that Dre was talking about his long-delayed third album, Detox. According to Dre’s rep, Dre was speaking about something else, but wouldn’t elaborate.

In the past six months, fans of Dr Dre have seen more activity surrounding Detox than in recent years when two songs that were confirmed to be from the project leaked – “Under Pressure” featuring Jay-Z, and “Kush” featuring Snoop Dogg and Akon.

